Hosiery factory material gutted, owner killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Precious material in a hosiery factory was turned into ashes in the area of Dijkot police station while its owner was killed after receiving burn injuries.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in the factory of Sohail, son of Akram, at Qaim Sain Road near Chhatri Chowk due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material in the factory. The owner tried to extinguish the fire but received burn injuries in the process who was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.