Hospital Adds Five More Counters To Facilitate Patients
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The teaching hospital administration has decided to add five more counters to the Outpatient Department (OPS) to facilitate the rising number of patients.
The instructions were issued by Principal Ghazi Khan Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Qureshi to Medical Superintendent Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Dr Abdur Rahman Qaisarani during a visit to different sections of the hospital on Monday, says an official release.
The principal also asked the MS to ensure 100 per cent free medicines to patients at cardiology ward, pediatrics ward and eye ward and advised that no medicines for purchase from outside the hospital be prescribed.
The principal also desired increasing counters at the outdoor pharmacy and stressed on separate counters for men and women.
The MS said that every individual should feel free to contact him directly in case of any problem. Helpline numbers are also mentioned outside each ward and patients or their attendants can also contact officials for any assistance through these numbers.
