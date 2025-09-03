Hospital Admin Identifies Quack,hands Over To Police
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The administration of Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Government Hospital, on Wednesday handed over a fake doctor to police after he was caught impersonating a medical professional within the hospital premises.
According to details, Supervisor Manzar Hussain of a private security company, along with his team, apprehended the impostor near the MRI department.
The suspect, identified as Sajil Amir, had been trying to mislead patients by posing as a doctor.
In this regard,the hospital officials said the accused had previously been caught wandering around the faculty under the guise of a doctor.
The hospital administration formally lodged a complaint with police to initiate legal proceeding against the accused in order to protect the public from further harm.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police49 seconds ago
-
Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity50 seconds ago
-
420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat51 seconds ago
-
Associate degree replace BS programs in KP53 seconds ago
-
Four injured in roof collapse incident11 minutes ago
-
MD WASA denies news of sewerage project funds being withheld:11 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews polio vaccination efforts21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab armed suspect, seize illegal pistol21 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention measures underway in flood-hit areas31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender31 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb reveals CM-backed strategy to fight floods & forge a resilient future for Punjab31 minutes ago