Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The administration of Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Government Hospital, on Wednesday handed over a fake doctor to police after he was caught impersonating a medical professional within the hospital premises.

According to details, Supervisor Manzar Hussain of a private security company, along with his team, apprehended the impostor near the MRI department.

The suspect, identified as Sajil Amir, had been trying to mislead patients by posing as a doctor.

In this regard,the hospital officials said the accused had previously been caught wandering around the faculty under the guise of a doctor.

The hospital administration formally lodged a complaint with police to initiate legal proceeding against the accused in order to protect the public from further harm.