Hospital admissions rate increased due to Insaf Health Card: Taimur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::The hospital admissions rate quadrupled in the first two months of Health Card Plus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said on Sunday.

He said that the hospital admission rate has quadrupled in the two months since the launch of Health Card Plus. According to the details, the enrollment rate in Zone 1 Malakand districts has increased four times while the enrollment rate in Zone 2 Hazara Division has tripled.

In five districts of Malakand division, the overall hospital admission rate in December increased by 429% as compared to October. In Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir and Swat, 11,854 patients were admitted to hospitals during the month of December as against only 2,242 in October.

According to Taimur Jhagra, the hospital admissions rate in Hazara Division increased by 171% during one month of issuance of health cards, while 2521 patients were admitted in 7 districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batgram, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Turgar and Shangla during December.

In November, 930 patients were hospitalized. In Swat, 3,829 patients were admitted to hospitals during December, compared to 909 in October.

Similarly, Mansehra saw an increase of 645 per cent, Abbottabad 397 per cent and Batgram 309 per cent. According to the provincial minister, hospital admissions in Chitral increased by 126 per cent in December and 128 per cent in Upper Dir.

