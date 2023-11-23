Hospital Director ATH inaugurates new building of Ayub College of Dentistry

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Atif Lodhi Thursday inaugurated the new building of the College of Dentistry, marking a significant milestone in the institution's commitment to providing global standard dental education and healthcare services to the community.

Ayub College of Dentistry has been a reliable institution in delivering high-quality dental education for many years, and the new building stands as a testament to its dedication to shaping the next generation of dental professionals.

Equipped with the latest facilities and a team of experienced faculty members, the college aims to contribute to the advancement of dental research and practice. The new building boasts modern tools that are set to enhance dental care for patients within the college premises.

The inaugural examination in the new facility was conducted on a young girl, utilizing the latest dental technology.

These state-of-the-art facilities aim to elevate the standard of dental care in the college and address the needs of patients more efficiently.

While speaking on the occasion Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhist stated, "The expansion of our facilities will enable us to provide better dental care services to our patients. We are determined to build a healthy community, and Ayub College of Dentistry is a crucial part of this mission. We believe that with the new building, our students will engage in new research and deliver top-notch dental care."

Following the inauguration, Dr. Lodhi visited the college's skill lab and other departments, acknowledging the efforts of the administrative staff and faculty members who have played a pivotal role in establishing an institution that excels in dental education.