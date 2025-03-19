Hospital Director ATH orders rapid renovation, boosts hospital facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Director Dr Dawood Iqbal Wednesday conducted a comprehensive visit to various departments of the hospital to assess the administrative and medical facilities. During his inspection, he issued strict directives for the rapid completion of renovation work at the paramedics’ hostel, emphasizing the need to provide improved facilities to the residing staff as soon as possible.

Dr Dawood Iqbal also reviewed the relocation process of the Cardiology Ward and issued necessary instructions to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, he carried out a detailed inspection of the garbage area and incinerator, directing staff to further improve cleanliness and hygiene standards across the hospital.

Accompanied by heads of various departments, the hospital director also visited the IBPP parking area, where he ordered the installation of barriers to regulate the parking system more efficiently.

During his visit to the hospital laboratory, Dr Dawood Iqbal examined ongoing tests and expressed satisfaction with the available facilities.

However, he instructed the immediate repair of any malfunctioning machines to prevent any inconvenience to patients.

At the Urology Ward, he met with patients and inquired about the quality of services provided by the hospital. Listening to their concerns, he directed the staff to promptly address their needs and ensure they receive the best possible care.

During a visit to the Female HO Hostel, Dr Dawood Iqbal instructed the Maintenance and Facility Management departments to provide additional amenities for female house officers, ensuring their comfort and convenience.

Speaking about his visit, Dr Dawood Iqbal emphasized that the purpose of the inspection was to personally review the progress of development projects and evaluate the facilities being provided to patients and hospital staff. He reaffirmed the commitment of the board of Governors and hospital administration to enhancing healthcare services and implementing concrete measures to further improve hospital operations.