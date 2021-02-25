UrduPoint.com
Hospital Director Inspects Development Work At The ATH

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Hospital Director inspects development work at the ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Hospital Thursday, during a detailed inspection of the ongoing development work in the hospital, directed the concerned staff to operationalize MRI and CT Scan as soon as possible.

Dr.

Nadeem Akhtar said that CT Scan and MRI machines along with other developmental projects are in the final stages and after completion patients of the region would be facilitated.

He said that the purpose to visit the ongoing projects in the hospital is to review the progress and quality of work as ATH is the only major hospital in Hazara division and adjoining areas of Kashmir and Northern areas which are equipped with CT scan and MRI machines.

For the last three years, the MRI machine at ATH was out of order and after a long struggle and demand of the people KP government has installed a refurbished machine that would be operational soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

