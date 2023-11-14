Open Menu

Hospital Director Inspects Ongoing Developmental Projects At ATH

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Hospital director inspects ongoing developmental projects at ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Director Dr. Attar Lodhi inspected ongoing development projects within the Emergency and Dentistry buildings of the hospital on Tuesday.

The Dentistry building is in its final phase of development and is expected to be fully operational within a week. The new building will offer advanced dental care facilities to residents of Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir.

Plans are also underway for the initiation of a new building in the Emergency section, designed to prioritize public amenities.

This initiative is poised to further enhance the hospital's ability to offer top-notch medical services to the community.

Medical Director Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Acting Emergency In-charge Dr. Majid, HOD Facility Management Syed Farooq Shah, Maintenance Department Head Aminullah Gandapur, and various department heads accompanied the hospital director during the inspection.

Officials of the construction company Nespak briefed Dr. Lodhi on the project's timeline and progress, underscoring their commitment to quality construction standards.

Related Topics

Company Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remain ..

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

7 minutes ago
 US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

20 minutes ago
 PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

32 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

53 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

3 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

3 hours ago
IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan