Hospital director inspects ongoing developmental projects at ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Director Dr. Attar Lodhi inspected ongoing development projects within the Emergency and Dentistry buildings of the hospital on Tuesday.

The Dentistry building is in its final phase of development and is expected to be fully operational within a week. The new building will offer advanced dental care facilities to residents of Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir.

Plans are also underway for the initiation of a new building in the Emergency section, designed to prioritize public amenities.

This initiative is poised to further enhance the hospital's ability to offer top-notch medical services to the community.

Medical Director Professor Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Acting Emergency In-charge Dr. Majid, HOD Facility Management Syed Farooq Shah, Maintenance Department Head Aminullah Gandapur, and various department heads accompanied the hospital director during the inspection.

Officials of the construction company Nespak briefed Dr. Lodhi on the project's timeline and progress, underscoring their commitment to quality construction standards.