Hospital Ghulam Muhammabad reserved for corona patients in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district health department finalized arrangements for providing medical services to patients suffering from corona virus on the directions of the Punjab government.

In this regard, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad comprising of 250 beds has been reserved only for COVID-19 corona virus patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Bhatti said here Tuesday that all suspects of corona virus and those positive with virus would be kept in this hospital.

He said that in-door wards of the hospital have been reserved for expected patients of corona virus.

He said that admissions in indoor wards have been stopped, while already patients under treatment in the wards were being discharged gradually.

He said that doctors,paramedics and staff have been trained to handle corona virus patients at the hospital in an effective manner.

An isolation ward has also been established at Allied Hospital to tackle the expected situation caused by corona virus,said source.