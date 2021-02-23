UrduPoint.com
Hospital Inaugurated In Pakistan Sweet Home To Provide Medical Facilities To Orphan Children

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Hospital inaugurated in Pakistan Sweet Home to provide medical facilities to orphan children

A hospital was inaugurated in Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) on Tuesday in collaboration with Progressive Lions Club to provide medical treatment to orphan children residing there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):A hospital was inaugurated in Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) on Tuesday in collaboration with Progressive Lions Club to provide medical treatment to orphan children residing there.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Major Zubaidullah Khan of Progressive Lions Club announced providing the staff like doctors and paramedical staff for smooth functioning of the hospital.

Major Zubaidullah Khan assured providing all possible assistance and support to the children of PSH.

A (MoU) memorandum of Understanding in this regard was inked between PSH and Progressive Lions Club to provide health facilities to inmates of PSH.

Pattern in Chief of PSH Zamurrad Khan thanked the donors for supporting PWH in providing basic amenities of life to orphan children, said a press release.

He said the children of PSH had secured average 90 percent marks in the examinations of last matric examination. The children had also excelled in different games.

