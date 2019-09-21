Hospital official arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a personal assistant of chief medical officer of the Allied Hospital over corruption

An ACE spokesman said Muhammad Riaz of Chak No 161-JB, in his complaint, said Mubasshar, PA of Chief MO Allied Hospital Muhammad Sultan, was demanding a bribe Rs 15,000 for issuing a medico legal certificate.

On this complaint, the ACE conducted raid and nabbed Mubasshar red handed while receiving money. The team recovered marked Currency notes from the accused.