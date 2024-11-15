Open Menu

Hospital Revamping Projects To Be Completed By Dec 31: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Hospital revamping projects to be completed by Dec 31: health minister

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that the government was striving to complete ongoing revamping projects in public hospitals by December 31 to enhance patient care and convenience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that the government was striving to complete ongoing revamping projects in public hospitals by December 31 to enhance patient care and convenience.

The minister made the statement while presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education to review progress on the AVH Block of Mayo Hospital and other development projects. He emphasized the timely completion of projects at Mayo Hospital Lahore, calling for them to be prioritised.

"The Health Department and C&W are continuously monitoring all revamping projects to ensure their timely completion," Khawaja Salman Rafique stated.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better facilities for patients in public hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mehmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials. Secretary C&W Captain (Retired) Sohail Ashraf, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and Chief Engineer also joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Progress December All Government

Recent Stories

LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 607 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled ..

Qualities of Iqbal’s 'Shaheen' must be instilled in youths: Zulfiqar Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Two POs in murder case held

Two POs in murder case held

5 minutes ago
 UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Pol ..

UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 6.6m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations i ..

Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes merit violations in KP

5 minutes ago
Women’s financial inclusion imperative for econo ..

Women’s financial inclusion imperative for economic empowerment: experts

17 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

17 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident

5 killed, 2 injured in Muzaffarabad van accident

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year- ..

Punjab govt set to achieve Rs680b surplus by year-end: Azma Bukhari

18 minutes ago
 Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil

Plaque unveiled to honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil

18 minutes ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sec ..

Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan