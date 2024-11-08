Hospital sealed for non-compliance with court orders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday sealed a private hospital located at Marir Chowk for violating the rules and not obeying the court orders.The hospital management was using the residential lease of the Military Estates Office for commercial purposes.

According to the details, RCB authorities issued notices to the hospital several times for its map violation and encroachment of government space. Al Ehsan Hospital located near Marir Chowk on Murree Road. Instead of compliance with the RCB rules and regulations, the hospital management approached the civil court that ordered the hospital administration to apply to the concerned offices within one month for the conversion and modification map of the commercial lease.

The RCB resources informed APP that before sealing, notices were issued again to the hospital administration, but the hospital administration completely ignored the cantonment rules and the court orders.

The Cantonment Board staff has sealed only the administrative offices of the hospital in view of the patients under treatment in the hospital, while the indoor ward has not been sealed to avoid any difficulties of the patients in the hospital.

The related offices including the pharmacy and laboratory of the hospital have been sealed. Notices have been pasted on the main entrance of the hospital by the Cantonment Board administration.

The board has also requested the citizens to refrain from admitting or visiting in the hospital for medical treatment to avoid any problem.