Hospital Security Guard Held For Raping Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Waris Khan Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have arrested a hospital security guard for allegedly raping a woman.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim reported to the police that accused security guard Shahzeb had raped her in the hospital.

The spokesman said that CPO Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed the Waris Khan Police to take immediate action against the accused. The police registered a case and held the accused.

Police Rawalpindi Women

