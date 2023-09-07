Hospital staff barred from using mobile phone during duty hours

Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred hospital staff from using mobile phones during duty hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred hospital staff from using mobile phones during duty hours.

District Health Officers have been conveyed that a decision has been taken after receiving complaints from the public about the disruption of service delivery due to the use of mobile by staff during working hours.

Strict action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring directives issued by health authorities that are aimed to facilitate people and to improve service delivery, said a statement issued here Thursday.