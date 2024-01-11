Open Menu

Hospital Staff Injured In Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Hospital staff injured in cylinder blast

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Three people including ward servant and two nurses suffered burns in a cylinder blast in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha here on Thursday.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, the incident happened in the recovery room of operation theater due to gas leakage from the cylinder.

He said that ward servant Patras Maseeh received severe burn injuries while nurses Sumeera and Shahida got minor injuries.

A seven-member team was formed to investigate the incident and would submit their report soon,he added.

Meanwhile,Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

The Commissioner directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.He directed the immediate transfer of the severely injured ward servant to Jinnah hospital Lahore.

The Commissioner also inspected the site of the incident.

The MS informed the commissioner about the details of the incident.

Rescue 1122 firefighters acted promptly to extinguish the fire.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Sargodha SITE Rescue 1122 Gas From Government Best

Recent Stories

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

18 minutes ago
 Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

5 hours ago
Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

15 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

15 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

15 hours ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

15 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan