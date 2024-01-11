Hospital staff injured in cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Three people including ward servant and two nurses suffered burns in a cylinder blast in Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha here on Thursday.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, the incident happened in the recovery room of operation theater due to gas leakage from the cylinder.

He said that ward servant Patras Maseeh received severe burn injuries while nurses Sumeera and Shahida got minor injuries.

A seven-member team was formed to investigate the incident and would submit their report soon,he added.

Meanwhile,Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

The Commissioner directed the MS to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.He directed the immediate transfer of the severely injured ward servant to Jinnah hospital Lahore.

The Commissioner also inspected the site of the incident.

The MS informed the commissioner about the details of the incident.

Rescue 1122 firefighters acted promptly to extinguish the fire.