Hospital To Launch Gynae Wing On Sept 7
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hospital in Sargodha is set to inaugurate a dedicated gynecology and maternity wing on September 7, coinciding with Youm-e-Aalam-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.
The new facility aims to provide essential care for mothers and infants while reducing the number of unnecessary surgical procedures. During a recent visit to patients, the hospital's chairman, Maulana Khawaja Khalil Ahmed, announced that the institution is also lowering the costs of various heart-related operations to accommodate the difficult economic conditions faced by the public.
He highlighted the severe financial struggles of many citizens, stating that affording basic necessities has become a challenge.
"Considering the economic hardship of the people, we have reduced the rate for angiography to just 19,000 rupees," said Maulana Khawaja. He added that the expenses for stenting have also been lowered.
Regarding bypass surgeries, he noted that the hospital has made significant reductions in the prices of other heart treatments to ensure access for patients.
Maulana Khawaja also reiterated the hospital's commitment to providing high-quality medical care to the people of Sargodha. The General Secretary of the hospital, Madabbar Ahmed Khan, along with other officials, was also present and expressed their determination to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities for the community.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hospital to launch Gynae wing on Sept 73 minutes ago
-
Two rape suspects killed in encounter4 minutes ago
-
Five killed, seven injured in Muzaffarabad accident13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police mobile station bringing services to citizens’ doorstep across Capital from Aug 11–1713 minutes ago
-
Two brothers died while bathing in drain in Bhimber13 minutes ago
-
Two brothers die under mysterious circumstances in Taunsa13 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths fake milk production unit13 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit gang busted, recovered weapons, ammunition13 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company to be digitalized13 minutes ago
-
AJK BISE Mirpur denies rumors of office closures23 minutes ago
-
SWB to distribute e-bikes to workers belonging to minority community23 minutes ago
-
Quaid’s vision urges unity and equal rights: James Iqbal23 minutes ago