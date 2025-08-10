Hospital to launch Gynae wing on Sept 7

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hospital in Sargodha is set to inaugurate a dedicated gynecology and maternity wing on September 7, coinciding with Youm-e-Aalam-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

The new facility aims to provide essential care for mothers and infants while reducing the number of unnecessary surgical procedures. During a recent visit to patients, the hospital's chairman, Maulana Khawaja Khalil Ahmed, announced that the institution is also lowering the costs of various heart-related operations to accommodate the difficult economic conditions faced by the public.

He highlighted the severe financial struggles of many citizens, stating that affording basic necessities has become a challenge.

"Considering the economic hardship of the people, we have reduced the rate for angiography to just 19,000 rupees," said Maulana Khawaja. He added that the expenses for stenting have also been lowered.

Regarding bypass surgeries, he noted that the hospital has made significant reductions in the prices of other heart treatments to ensure access for patients.

Maulana Khawaja also reiterated the hospital's commitment to providing high-quality medical care to the people of Sargodha. The General Secretary of the hospital, Madabbar Ahmed Khan, along with other officials, was also present and expressed their determination to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities for the community.