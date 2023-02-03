UrduPoint.com

Hospital Vaccinator Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Hospital vaccinator commits suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A vaccinator at Rural Health Centre (RHC) allegedly committed suicide inside the hospital on Friday morning.

According to a hospital source, Muhammad Akbar allegedly took his life by hanging himself with a fan at RHC Marian.

The watchman informed the police about the incident, the source added.

SHO and DSP of Sadar Police Station reached the scene and ordered to shift the body to THQ hospital Alipur for autopsy.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be known. Police have started investigation.

