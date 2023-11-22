Open Menu

Hospital Waste Management Training

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Hospital waste management training

A training for hospital waste management started in four districts of the division, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A training for hospital waste management started in four districts of the division, here on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued, the fourth session/ phase of waste management system training was held on Wednesday under the management of District Health Authority Sargodha, PMA and Private Hospital Association Sargodha.

In training, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riyaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Asad Aslam, Divisional Focal Person Dr.

Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Faisal Rashid from Infection Control Department and Mrs. Rubina Abdul Razzaq imparted trained to more than 50 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, operation theatre assistants (OTAs) and Class IV employees of various private hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

The trainers imparted training regarding how to collect hospital wastes,it's transportation and method of it's disposal.

Later, certificates were also distributed among all participants in the training.

Related Topics

Rashid Sargodha Abdul Razzaq All From

Recent Stories

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes ' ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

6 minutes ago
 The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 345 power pilferers in 24 hou ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Im ..

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

15 minutes ago
 Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-po ..

Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

6 minutes ago
 CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

6 minutes ago
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to announce result of H ..

10 minutes ago
 People's rule will be established after winning Fe ..

People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 election: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani technologies shine at China Internationa ..

Pakistani technologies shine at China International High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen

10 minutes ago
 HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

10 minutes ago
 AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long c ..

AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long celebration

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan