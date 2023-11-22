Hospital waste management training

A training for hospital waste management started in four districts of the division, here on Wednesday

According to a handout issued, the fourth session/ phase of waste management system training was held on Wednesday under the management of District Health Authority Sargodha, PMA and Private Hospital Association Sargodha.

According to a handout issued, the fourth session/ phase of waste management system training was held on Wednesday under the management of District Health Authority Sargodha, PMA and Private Hospital Association Sargodha.

In training, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riyaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Asad Aslam, Divisional Focal Person Dr.

Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Faisal Rashid from Infection Control Department and Mrs. Rubina Abdul Razzaq imparted trained to more than 50 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, operation theatre assistants (OTAs) and Class IV employees of various private hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

The trainers imparted training regarding how to collect hospital wastes,it's transportation and method of it's disposal.

Later, certificates were also distributed among all participants in the training.