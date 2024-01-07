Open Menu

Hospital Waste Management Training Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Training for hospital waste management was held at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital here on Sunday.

According to a handout, the ninth session/ phase of waste management system training was organized under the management of District Health Authority Sargodha, PMA and Private Hospital Association Sargodha.

Divisional focal person Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Faisal Rashid from Infection Control Department and program Director District Health Development Center Dr. Ayesha Wajid, District Manager Infection Control Department Faisal Rasheed participated in the training.

Dr Ayesha Wajid imparted trained to healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, operation theatre assistants (OTAs) and Class IV employees of various private hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The trainers imparted training regarding how to collect hospital wastes,it's transportation and method of it's disposal.

Over 350 employees of private hospitals have been trained so far. Later, certificates were also distributed among all participants in the training.

