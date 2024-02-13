Hospital waste management training held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The District Health Authority, in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha, conducted the 12th waste management training session,here on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued,over 500 employees including 50 doctors, nurses, OTAs, and class IV employees from private hospitals received comprehensive training.

Dr Sikandar Warraich spoke on the significance of proper hospital waste disposal, and highlighted the potential risk of infections for both patients and staff. He said that effective waste management was crucial, with every member of the healthcare setup taking responsibility.