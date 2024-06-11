Hospital waste management training held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha conducted the 16th training session regarding hospital waste here on Tuesday.

In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad,Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha,Dr Ayesha Wajid, Infection Control Department Sargodha Faisal Rasheed,school Health and Nutrition Supervisor Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti and Nurse Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Effat Mumtaz participated.

More than 50 sets consisted of 650 employees of private hospitals; diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training.

In the session, more than 30 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.