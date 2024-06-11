Hospital Waste Management Training Held:
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha conducted the 16th training session regarding hospital waste here on Tuesday.
In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad,Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha,Dr Ayesha Wajid, Infection Control Department Sargodha Faisal Rasheed,school Health and Nutrition Supervisor Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti and Nurse Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Effat Mumtaz participated.
More than 50 sets consisted of 650 employees of private hospitals; diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training.
In the session, more than 30 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city11 minutes ago
-
Three held with narcotics11 minutes ago
-
Man died in a road accident21 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza39 minutes ago
-
DPO for foolproof security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 57 kg drugs in three operations41 minutes ago
-
KP Minister assures to resolve problems of journalists’ community1 hour ago
-
CS for launching awareness campaign to keep airport surrounding clean form animal offal2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stresses political stability as key to economic progress11 hours ago
-
Economic goals to be achieved through consensus with allies: Minister12 hours ago
-
Deputy PM Dar arrives Amman to attend Conference on Gaza12 hours ago
-
3 suspects arrested in journalist Nasurllah Gadani murder case: Memon12 hours ago