Open Menu

Hospital Waste Management Training Held:

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Hospital waste management training held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha conducted the 16th training session regarding hospital waste here on Tuesday.

In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad,Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha,Dr Ayesha Wajid, Infection Control Department Sargodha Faisal Rasheed,school Health and Nutrition Supervisor Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti and Nurse Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Effat Mumtaz participated.

More than 50 sets consisted of 650 employees of private hospitals; diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training.

In the session, more than 30 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.

Related Topics

Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

39 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

4 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

13 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

13 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

13 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

13 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

13 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

13 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan