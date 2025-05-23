Hospital Waste Management Training Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The district health authority, in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha, conducted the 20th training session on hospital waste here on Friday.
The training session was completed under the Supervision of Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach.
In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Saira Safdar and Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha Dr Ayesha Wajid participated.
More than 22 sets consisted of 700 employees of private hospitals, diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training. In the session, doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hospital waste management training held5 minutes ago
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration14 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding14 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras14 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling14 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank14 minutes ago
-
PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali14 minutes ago
-
DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign14 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai24 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-625 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2434 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments34 minutes ago