Hospital waste management training held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The district health authority, in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association of Sargodha, conducted the 20th training session on hospital waste here on Friday.

The training session was completed under the Supervision of Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach.

In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Saira Safdar and Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha Dr Ayesha Wajid participated.

More than 22 sets consisted of 700 employees of private hospitals, diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training. In the session, doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.