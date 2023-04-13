UrduPoint.com

Hospital Waste Monitoring System Launched At EPD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched at EPD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Sajid Muhammad Chauhan has launched the Hospital Waste Monitoring System (HWMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), for the department.

The system had been developed to monitor the medical waste, collected from various public and private hospitals across Punjab, says a press release, issued here on Thursday.

The system would also monitor the minutes of meetings of Provincial Advisory Committee on Hospital Waste as well as Divisional and District Monitoring Committees, it added.

Furthermore, the details of functional and non-functional waste disposal incinerators could also be viewed through the system. The Hospital Waste Monitoring System would also be helpful in direct monitoring for the Environment Protection Department, whereas the performance of all districts would also be monitored on a daily basis, it added.

