Hospital Workshop
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Sir Sadique Civil Hospital Bahawalpur organized a workshop on “Infection Control Waste Management” for capacity buildings of doctors and paramedics.
The workshop was attended by doctors, nurses, paramedics and medical students. The workshop aimed to create awareness among doctors and paramedics about infection control waste management and importance of hand washing.
Addressing the participants, Sir Sadique Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Hamid Khan said that this is an age of infectious diseases and spread of viral diseases.
He urged the doctors and paramedics to adopt the habit of hand washing to save themselves from infectious and viral diseases.
He said that every hospital produced waste of different types on a daily basis and added that some types of waste caused infection. “It is the need of the hour to professionally train doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical students and other staff of hospitals about waste management at hospitals and health centers,” he said and stressed that the habit of hand washing could also prevent the spread of infectious and viral diseases.
