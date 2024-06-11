Open Menu

Hospitality Facilities In Makkah Must Comply With Safety Regulation, Stresses Saudi Tourism Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Hospitality facilities in Makkah must comply with safety regulation, stresses Saudi tourism ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Saudi Ministry of Tourism has issued a circular to hospitality facilities in Makkah, emphasizing the need to follow instructions, guidelines, and notifications from the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

The goal is to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Hajj season, the SPA reported.

The circular also required the activation of evacuation plans in case of emergencies and the conduct of mock drills in coordination with the Civil Defense.

The ministry works to ensure the safety of pilgrims during their stay in hospitality facilities.

It is committed to providing the best services and ensuring that these facilities meet all security and safety requirements, in order for pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah All From Best

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

15 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

15 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

15 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

16 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

16 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

16 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan