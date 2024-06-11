- Home
Hospitality Facilities In Makkah Must Comply With Safety Regulation, Stresses Saudi Tourism Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Saudi Ministry of Tourism has issued a circular to hospitality facilities in Makkah, emphasizing the need to follow instructions, guidelines, and notifications from the General Directorate of Civil Defense.
The goal is to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Hajj season, the SPA reported.
The circular also required the activation of evacuation plans in case of emergencies and the conduct of mock drills in coordination with the Civil Defense.
The ministry works to ensure the safety of pilgrims during their stay in hospitality facilities.
It is committed to providing the best services and ensuring that these facilities meet all security and safety requirements, in order for pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.
