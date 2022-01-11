Hospitality, tourism industry can produce jobs for youth: Wajiha

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar Tuesday said that hospitality and tourism industry has immense potential for creating jobs and career opportunities for the youth of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar Tuesday said that hospitality and tourism industry has immense potential for creating jobs and career opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

Sh expressed these views while speaking the Convocation Ceremony of COTHM Pakistan and Dubai organized here.

She further said that Pakistan can develop its youth to become part of the workforce of hospitality and tourism industry in all regions of the world.

The government, she said, is committed to promoting and developing the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan which can create million of new opportunities of employment for the youth of Pakistan.

She urged the need and importance of professional and meaningful education which can lead the youngsters to the path of economic empowerment and social uplift.

Tourism and hospitality sector is one of the most potent segments of economy, she further remarked.

She lauded the role of COTHM in developing qualified and skilled youth and promoting the hospitality and tourism sector of Pakistan.

Among other speakers, the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Rana Aftab-ur-Rehman, highlighted the significance of tourism and hospitality sector.

"It can be capitalized for job creation for our youth," he said.

"The youthful population of Pakistan is one of its greatest assets. If provided quality training and skill, they will significantly boost the national economy" he said.

Among the other dignitaries included German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck, Honorary Consul General of Cyprus in Pakistan, Mian Habib-Ullah, Director General Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, Mr. Kashif Ahmed Noor, notables from the civil society and renowned journalists.

In his inaugural speech, the Founder & CEO OF COTHM Pakistan & Dubai, Mr. Ahmad Shafiq, expressed his gratitude for the Chief Guest, Guests of Honor, the media and parents of the passing out students for their participation in the convocation ceremony. He congratulated the students on completing their important educational milestone and urged them to believe in the dignity of hard work.

The hospitality and tourism sector, he said, can transform out economy and project a positive image of Pakistan across the world.

The export potential of our qualified and skilled youth can play a vital role in strengthening our national exchequer through foreign remittance, he remarked.

The chief guest of the Convocation Ceremony, Wahiha Qamar, awarded the qualifications to the successful graduates. The Convocation Ceremony ended with a vote of thanks for the audience.