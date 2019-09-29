Hospitals asked to implement dengue patients' treatment protocols

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Citizens on Sunday asked the administrations of public sector federal capital's hospitals to ensure implementing health protocols by its doctors, nurses and para medical staff for management and treatment of dengue patients.

According to them, despite clear directions and monitoring of the federal government, the staff deployed at dengue wards of both major hospitals are not observing these protocols causing complications to patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC).

Arshed Malik, a patient at PIMS dengue ward said that he didn't find observing of set protocols at hospital as the staff is totally unaware of all this.

He added due to such negligence there are high chances of carrying other communicable diseases by patients as there is no culture of anti-mosquito or anti-germs spray to protect patients from carrying new viruses.

Aslam Amin, a patient admitted at Polyclinic dengue ward said that despite displaying hospital protocols at ward, laboratory and other areas, the hospital staff including doctors are least interested to follow this.

He added due to this unprofessional attitude of doctors and nurses, sensitive patients may carry serious infectious diseases. He added there is no trend of changing bed sheets or use of gloves or masks by medical staff at ward.

When contacted spokesman PIMS Dr Wasim Khawaja said that as per protocols, the doctors and deputed staff will be responsible for regular lab investigation of dengue patients that included detection of dengue virus protein (NS1) from day first to day fifth and detection of antibody (IgM) from day fifth onward.

Similarly, there will be regular blood CP test to know rising hematocrit, thrombocytopenia and leukopenia besides liver function tests to check greater elevation of the AST as compared to the ALT.

He added tests like ECG and Cardiac Enzymes for observing Myocarditis are also necessary. He added the hospital staff at dengue wards will regular fill the monitoring sheet of every patient with having name, age, gender, date and status of all tests like BP, ALT, TLC, Hb, HctPP, pulse and PLT.

Dr Khawaja said that the hospital staff will be responsible to prepare a chart for every patient for having calculation of total fluids during critical phase with mentioning of age, deficit, and total fluid quota.

He added as per clinical and laboratory criteria, all those patients can be managed at home with having absence of clinical and warning signs and able to tolerate orally well, good urinary output and no history of bleeding.

Assistant Executive Director Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) and Focal Person for Dengue Control, Dr Abdul Wali Khan said that the hospital has issued protocols to deal with dengue patients.

He said that under protocols, the hospital has fixed a criteria for patients' admission, referral, discharge and treatment methodology at hospital.

He said that those patients will be admitted on priority with co-morbidity like diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, coagulopathies, morbid obesity, renal failure and chronic liver disease.

He said that the hospital will also immediate give admission to those patients with age more than 65 years, pregnant women and patients facing social factors that limit follow-up like living far from health facility, no transport and living alone.

Dr Wali said that all those patients will also be provided admission in the hospital with having other medical warning signs and rising haematocrit (HCT) accompanied by reducing platelet count as per laboratory criteria.

He said that no patient will be discharged till he or she has stable haematocrit, good habitat and improved general health, complete recovery from organ failure, good urinary output, resolved bleeding episode, no distress is dyspnea due to ascities or effusion, rising pattern of platelet count (more than 50,000) and no febrile for 24 hours.

He added as per physical examination criteria, all such patients can be managed at home with stable HCT investigation, normal mental status, no bleeding manifestation, no pleural effusion or ascetiese or no heptomegally or abdominal tenderness.

