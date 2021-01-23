UrduPoint.com
Hospitals Directed Maximum Facilitation Of Masses Under Sehat Card Plus Program

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Hospitals directed maximum facilitation of masses under Sehat Card Plus Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Saturday directed administrations of all the medical provision facilities including District Headquarters Hospitals to take steps for ensuring enhanced healthcare services to patients under Sehat Card Plus Program.

He was addressing a seminar held for the orientation of medical superintendents and focal persons of hospitals that are on the panel of Sehat Card Plus Program. Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Director General Health Services, Dr. Niaz Muhammad and officials of State Life Insurance were also present on the occasion.

He said that government is making concerted efforts to come up to expectations of people regarding Sehat Card and hospitals should also take measures for maximum facilitation of people.

He directed monitoring of hospitals on Sehat Card panel and said that Medical Superintendents having excellent performance would be rewarded accordingly.

He also directed displaying of Sehat Card Plus boards in hospitals for guidance and orientation of patients. He said that satisfaction of masses is the priority of government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective.

