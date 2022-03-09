Hospitals directed to achieve corona vaccination targets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed all the Medical Superintendents of public hospitals to gear up efforts for achieving corona vaccination targets set for the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed all the Medical Superintendents of public hospitals to gear up efforts for achieving corona vaccination targets set for the district.

During a meeting on Wednesday, he reviewed the corona vaccination campaign and directed the MS of hospitals to ensure inoculation of anti-corona vaccine to all persons over the age of 12 years.

In this connection, special teams should be mobilized to check performance of workers on daily basis,he directed.

"District education authority and other stakeholders should also be taken on-board to achieve 100 percent target of corona vaccination".

Deputy Secretary Technical Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Sumaira, consultant of WHO Dr Atif were also present in the meeting in addition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Bilal Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Ghulam Mustafa Jatt.