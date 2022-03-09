UrduPoint.com

Hospitals Directed To Achieve Corona Vaccination Targets

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Hospitals directed to achieve corona vaccination targets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed all the Medical Superintendents of public hospitals to gear up efforts for achieving corona vaccination targets set for the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed all the Medical Superintendents of public hospitals to gear up efforts for achieving corona vaccination targets set for the district.

During a meeting on Wednesday, he reviewed the corona vaccination campaign and directed the MS of hospitals to ensure inoculation of anti-corona vaccine to all persons over the age of 12 years.

In this connection, special teams should be mobilized to check performance of workers on daily basis,he directed.

"District education authority and other stakeholders should also be taken on-board to achieve 100 percent target of corona vaccination".

Deputy Secretary Technical Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Sumaira, consultant of WHO Dr Atif were also present in the meeting in addition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Bilal Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Ghulam Mustafa Jatt.

Related Topics

Education All

Recent Stories

DPO Manserha chairs meeting to review police perfo ..

DPO Manserha chairs meeting to review police performance

26 seconds ago
 Inter-departmental co-curricular competitions conc ..

Inter-departmental co-curricular competitions conclude

28 seconds ago
 National Skill University observes International W ..

National Skill University observes International Women's Day

29 seconds ago
 KU announces LLB Part II Annual Examination 2020 r ..

KU announces LLB Part II Annual Examination 2020 result

31 seconds ago
 Shireen Mazari chairs MoHR's intra-ministerial mee ..

Shireen Mazari chairs MoHR's intra-ministerial meeting

3 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 3740.491 kg of drug, 1180 liters acetic ..

ANF seizes 3740.491 kg of drug, 1180 liters acetic anhydride valuing US$ 185.818 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>