Hospitals directed to complete registration of medics for Covid-19 vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has directed all private Covid and non-Covid hospitals and approved laboratories of the province to complete registration of their frontline healthcare workers at the earliest to become eligible for vaccination against coronavirus on priority.

According to the letter issued here on Wednesday, all staff of such healthcare establishment which are providing treatment to Covid-19 patients at the Covid-treating hospitals, collecting and processing specimens of Covid-19 PCR tests, and involved in screening and triage of suspected Covid-19 patients, should be registered for the vaccination.

General practitioners, whose clinics are registered with the PHC, have been directed to contact chief executive officers of their respective district health authorities for their registration as frontline healthcare workers.

The Commission has said that only registered workers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on priority basis.

All the Covid and non-Covid private hospitals and approved laboratories have been already provided loginsand passwords of Covid dashboard, and their administrators can register their workers by visiting website: https://covid-19.pshealthpunjab.gov.pk/Account/Login.

In case, any private hospital or lab which has not got login and password, can email a request at flhcw@phc.org.pk, containing PHC registration number and contact details of its in-charge.