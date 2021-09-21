Hospitals, educational institutions directed to setup daycare, baby feeding centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said that educational institutions and hospitals have also been directed to set up daycare and baby feeding centers for children of female staff.

He expressed these views during his visit to 'Made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Expo' that was organized by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) to encourage businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that KP assembly has established daycare center for female staff and women legislators which is historic accomplishment and first initiative of its kind in the country.

He appreciated the efforts of KP women artisans, and WCCI for extending cooperation to them. He said that government is also working to support women entrepreneurs by giving them assistance through financial institutions and added that empowerment of women would also help reducing poverty level in the province.

Speaker also visited various stalls where various items of garments, embroidery and traditional handicrafts were displayed.