Hospitals Heads To Be Recruited As Per Rules: Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination clarified on Sunday that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals in the federal capital will be undertaken as per recruitment rules.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, these recruitments will be made strictly on merit, following due process and procedures.

In a statement, he said that the decision in this regard was made in a meeting on August 25, 2023, chaired by the Federal Minister for Health.

He said that the necessary instructions to initiate the process for filling the posts of various cadres have been issued.

He said, "The government believes in upholding the utmost transparency and merit in recruitment." He advised not to pay heed to any unverified stories or speculations circulating on social media.

"No infodemic can deter us from our mission of reforms and services to Pakistan."

He said that the government or the Ministry of Health has the right and utmost duty to select the most suitable candidates to improve service delivery for the public.

