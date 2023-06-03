A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday met with the Executive Director, PIMS, Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikandar and discussed matters related to medical practitioners, working with the federal capital's major hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday met with the Executive Director, PIMS, Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikandar and discussed matters related to medical practitioners, working with the Federal capital's major hospital.

During the meeting, the ED PIMS assured the delegation that the increase in salaries of PGR and Medical Officers is under consideration keeping in view the prevailing high inflation situation.

He listened to the concerns of doctors on the increasing incidents of attacks on them in the hospitals.

He said that issues related to the functioning of the hospital's air conditioning system will be addressed by June 30.

The delegation led by PMA PIMS President Dr Mushtaq expressed the hope that immediate steps will be taken to ensure the safety of doctors in the hospital by taking concrete steps.

The delegation discussed the matter of promotion and increase in salaries of medical officers of PIMS besides making PGR's duty hours on a specific-hour basis system.

The PMA members stressed the need to make more learning opportunities for trainers on emergency laparoscopic procedures.

The matter of upgradation of the PIMS dialysis center was also discussed with the ED PIMS besides improving services at the PIMS cafeteria and making a regulatory body.

The ED PIMS assured to resolve all outstanding issues of doctors to the delegation led by PMA PIMS President Dr Mushtaq and other members, including Dr Waqar, Dr Hashir Iqbal, Dr Khalil, Dr Waseem, Dr Asad, Dr Ahamd, Dr Saleem, Dr Qasim, Dr Ameen, Dr Sania and others.