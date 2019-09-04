UrduPoint.com
Hospitals, Poultry Farms Warned To Stop Hurting Environment

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak warned private hospitals and poultry farms to stop hurting environment by their improper disposal of waste or else be ready to face legal action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) -:Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak warned private hospitals and poultry farms to stop hurting environment by their improper disposal of waste or else be ready to face legal action.

Medical waste is poisonous for human and throwing poultry waste and dead birds in canals creates unbearable stench leaving canal water polluted and unusable for animals to drink, DC said while presiding over a hospital waste supervisory committee meeting here Wednesday.

DC said that selling medical waste for a few Rupees instead of its proper disposal was like putting human life at risk,adding that throwing dead birds and poultry waste in canals was polluting water and overall environment.

DC directed cases would be registered against owners of private hospitals and poultry farms involved in polluting environment be sealed.

He said that all the private hospitals be held bound to install incinerators or make some alternate arrangement to dispose of medical waste properly and waste management committees be formed at each hospital.

DC said that during open courts he held at different areas of Multan, a large number of people complained about the stench caused by poultry farms.

