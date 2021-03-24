Hospitals ready to deal with as flow of corona patients increasing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients admitted in Hayatabad Medical Complex is 118, a spokesperson HMC said here on Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said that the hospital has allocated 130 beds for Corona patients and out of that a total of 30 corona patients are on ventilators.

He warned that the dangerous war of Corona continues and the major hospitals in Peshawar are running out of space.

The Khyber Teaching Hospital runs out of space for Corona patients wherein 106 beds allotted for corona patients and all the beds filled with patients, an official confirmed.

He said, looking after the increase of corona patients Orthopedic, Dental, Medical, Surgical and Eye Ward allocated for Corona patients.

He said that 150 beds are reserved for corona patients only and the flow of patients continues fast, corona patients are being treated on 110 beds.

He said the increase in the number of corona patients in a week is also alarming but Corona Complex in Lady Reading reserved for Corona patients only and one hundred and ten patients are also undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital.

The official of the LHR said that more than 100 beds in the hospital are empty for patients besides other precautionary measures have been taken by the provincial govt to deal with the present situation.