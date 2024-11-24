Open Menu

Hospitals, Rescue Services On High Alert: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Hospitals, rescue services on high alert: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced that all hospitals and emergency services remained fully operational and engaged in public service on Sunday.

In a statement, the minister highlighted the special arrangements made by Rescue 1122 to ensure timely assistance during emergencies. He confirmed that health workers and rescue teams are on high alert across the province, with continuous monitoring being conducted by the Provincial Monitoring Cell to ensure efficient service delivery.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab, Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, added that Rescue 1122 has established special "key points" at strategic locations across Punjab to provide immediate assistance. These teams are stationed at critical spots in the provincial capital and other major areas to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

Citizens have been urged to contact the Rescue Helpline 1122 or use the dedicated Android app in case of any urgent need. The minister praised the dedication of health workers and rescuers, reaffirming the government's commitment to public safety and well-being.

Related Topics

Punjab Alert Rescue 1122 Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan