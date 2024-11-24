Hospitals, rescue services on high alert: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced that all hospitals and emergency services remained fully operational and engaged in public service on Sunday.

In a statement, the minister highlighted the special arrangements made by Rescue 1122 to ensure timely assistance during emergencies. He confirmed that health workers and rescue teams are on high alert across the province, with continuous monitoring being conducted by the Provincial Monitoring Cell to ensure efficient service delivery.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab, Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, added that Rescue 1122 has established special "key points" at strategic locations across Punjab to provide immediate assistance. These teams are stationed at critical spots in the provincial capital and other major areas to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

Citizens have been urged to contact the Rescue Helpline 1122 or use the dedicated Android app in case of any urgent need. The minister praised the dedication of health workers and rescuers, reaffirming the government's commitment to public safety and well-being.