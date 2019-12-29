Hospitals urged to dispose of waste safely

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector, Environment Department, Waheed Murad Lashari has urged the management of all public and private hospitals to dispose of waste safely.

According to a press release issued here, he said under "Punjab Hospital Management Rules 214" all public and private hospitals were bound to dispose of waste safely.

He said that the management of all hospitals and doctors had been issued notices, urging to avoid throwing hospital's waste at open.

"Throwing hospital's waste at open places causes spread of diseases," he said.

He said Environment Department would take action against the hospitals found involved in negligence of not disposing of waste properly.