Hospitals with latest equipment top priority of govt: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the provincial government striving hard to ensure availability of latest equipments in hospital in order to provide best medical facilities to masses.

During his visit of Multan Cancer Centre Nishtar Hospital on Thursday, the commissioner said that public facilitation was top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He said that latest equipments were being provided at all government hospital under the vision to offer best medical facilities to masses.

He directed hospital administration to display facilities of free medicines and others being provided by the hospital. He also sought complete building plan for the hospital from the officers concerned. He also inquired patients about the facilities being offered to them at the hospital.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood told the commissioner that free medicines and radiation therapy was being offered to patients in the hospital. He said that the ground floor of the hospital has been completed with funds of Rs 650 million and added that plan would be submitted soon with commissioner office regarding completion of cancer centre phase-I. He said that five story building of the hospital would be constructed in two phases.

Dr Ejaz maintained that the laser escalator machine was installed only in the cancer hospital across the province.

The Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak said that requisition regarding vacant posts in the cancer centre has been sent to provincial government for approval.