Hostel Rooms Got Vacated From Student Organisations At PU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Hostel rooms got vacated from student organisations at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A clean-up operation was carried out by police and the university administration at the Punjab University hostels on Saturday to get vacated rooms from student organisations.

The PU administrative wing sources told APP that due to the operation, 28 hostels of Punjab University would remain closed till Tuesday, April 8, whereas, hostels would open for students with classes and exams on April 9.

The Punjab University administration had issued a warning to all students to avoid political or unwanted activities at hostels. The PU hostels have a capacity of around 8,000 students, but the new allotments were not being made as various hostels had been occupied by student organisations for decades.

