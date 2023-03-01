Hostels of QAU evacuated

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The administration of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) has got vacated the hostels of the institution with the help of the police.

The university administration and parents thanked Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and the Islamabad Capital Police for their timely action.

Minister for Interior said that politics will not be allowed in educational institutions and any kind of disruption in educational matters will not be tolerated.

He said the atmosphere of educational institutions will be made conducive to research as well as creative matters and violent incidents will be discouraged.

A case has also been registered against the miscreants at the request of the university administration. Islamabad Capital Police's counter-extremism unit is also in contact with other educational institutions and visiting there.

A special police force will be deployed in educational institutions so that safe educational activities can be ensured there.