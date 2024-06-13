Open Menu

Hostels Will Remain Close For One Week On Occasion Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Hostels will remain close for one week on occasion Eid-ul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) All Hyderabad Girls Hostel Association has announced that all hostels will remain close from June 15-22, 2024 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a circular issued here on Thursday, hostels will re-open on June 23.

APP/nsm

