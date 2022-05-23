Hostile elements involved in recent wave of hate propagation in country, says ex-ambassador

Former Ambassador Zahid Khan Wazir on Monday said that external hostile elements were involved behind the recent wave of hatred and discrimination propagated in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Former Ambassador Zahid Khan Wazir on Monday said that external hostile elements were involved behind the recent wave of hatred and discrimination propagated in the country.

Addressing a function titled `Paigham Pakistan` which was organized at Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail, he said that it was the love between human beings that leads toward Allah Almighty.

"We do not believe in terrorism and extremism because we are a strong nation and that is what lurks in the eyes of the enemy as Pakistan's institutions are strong and strong military of any country is its precious assets," he added.

The function was attended by Colonel Nasir, Dr. Abdul Mohiman from University of Haripur, Dr. Zeeshan from Kohat University, Kashif Irshad from Center of Excellence for CVE, Dr. Arshad Munir from Islamic Research Institute, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Naseem Saba and a large number of students.

On this occasion, Dr. Iftikhar welcomed the distinguished guests and gave a brief introduction and thanked the medical college for organizing the first event in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with the promotion of peace.

Addressing the event Dr. Arshad said that May 28 was a day of great pride for us and the courage and determination shown by Pakistan was appreciated all over the world especially in Muslim countries.

He said there was a dire need to understand the values and feeling of each other.

Dr. Abdul Mohiman, while addressing the gathering said that it was natural to have differences but the significant thing was how to look at it, respect for differences was important.

"In our country, there are different schools of thought and people with different political views, but the need is to keep thinking positive," he added.

Colonel Nasir said that society and culture were interdependent, each country has its own boundaries but cultures might differ.

At the end, Dr. Naseem Saba said that the people of Dera Ismail Khan were very hospitable, good-natured, compassionate and positive thinking.

Dr. Naseem said the country's first quarantine center was set up in the same college during the corona pandemic, and despite reports of the virus in visitors, the technical teams did their best and provide services to the people.