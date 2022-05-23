UrduPoint.com

Hostile Elements Involved In Recent Wave Of Hate Propagation In Country, Says Ex-ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Hostile elements involved in recent wave of hate propagation in country, says ex-ambassador

Former Ambassador Zahid Khan Wazir on Monday said that external hostile elements were involved behind the recent wave of hatred and discrimination propagated in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Former Ambassador Zahid Khan Wazir on Monday said that external hostile elements were involved behind the recent wave of hatred and discrimination propagated in the country.

Addressing a function titled `Paigham Pakistan` which was organized at Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail, he said that it was the love between human beings that leads toward Allah Almighty.

"We do not believe in terrorism and extremism because we are a strong nation and that is what lurks in the eyes of the enemy as Pakistan's institutions are strong and strong military of any country is its precious assets," he added.

The function was attended by Colonel Nasir, Dr. Abdul Mohiman from University of Haripur, Dr. Zeeshan from Kohat University, Kashif Irshad from Center of Excellence for CVE, Dr. Arshad Munir from Islamic Research Institute, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Naseem Saba and a large number of students.

On this occasion, Dr. Iftikhar welcomed the distinguished guests and gave a brief introduction and thanked the medical college for organizing the first event in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with the promotion of peace.

Addressing the event Dr. Arshad said that May 28 was a day of great pride for us and the courage and determination shown by Pakistan was appreciated all over the world especially in Muslim countries.

He said there was a dire need to understand the values and feeling of each other.

Dr. Abdul Mohiman, while addressing the gathering said that it was natural to have differences but the significant thing was how to look at it, respect for differences was important.

"In our country, there are different schools of thought and people with different political views, but the need is to keep thinking positive," he added.

Colonel Nasir said that society and culture were interdependent, each country has its own boundaries but cultures might differ.

At the end, Dr. Naseem Saba said that the people of Dera Ismail Khan were very hospitable, good-natured, compassionate and positive thinking.

Dr. Naseem said the country's first quarantine center was set up in the same college during the corona pandemic, and despite reports of the virus in visitors, the technical teams did their best and provide services to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Same Haripur Gomal Cape Verdean Escudo May Muslim Event All From Best Love

Recent Stories

One killed, 3 injured in car accident

One killed, 3 injured in car accident

4 minutes ago
 ADC chairs rain emergency meeting

ADC chairs rain emergency meeting

6 minutes ago
 IGP KP denies reports about stopping long march pa ..

IGP KP denies reports about stopping long march participants

6 minutes ago
 14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach

14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

7 minutes ago
 5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upp ..

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upper Dir

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.