ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has slammed the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for its plan to host the G-20 meeting in Srinagar terming it as an attempt to divert the world's attention from India's rising massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mushaal, the wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in a statement said that the G-20 event in the occupied valley was merely a smokescreen and the fascist Modi regime wanted to bolster its normalcy claims by hosting the mega event in the internationally-recognized disputed territory.

It was an attempt to mislead the world about Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) real situation, she added.

Moreover, she said that India wanted to give legitimacy to its August 5, 2019 illegal actions by holding the meeting in the territory.

Mushaal urged the G-20 countries that they must remember that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is a disputed territory as per the UN resolutions. However, she said that they should refuse to participate in the event because it would hurt the reputation and credibility of the G-20 forum if it accepted Modi's mala fide invite to hold its meeting in the disputed region.

Besides, the Hurriyat leader stated that the G-20 leaders would be seen as siding with the oppressor if they accepted the invitation to visit IIOJK.

She advised that G-20 countries instead of accepting fascist Modi's invitation must force the supremacist Hindutva regime to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.