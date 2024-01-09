Open Menu

Hosting 'Global Health Summit' Pakistan's Honour: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that

"Global Health Security Summit" was being held in Islamabad on January 10 and 11.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan here he said that problems related to the health of the people were the real problems.

He opined that hosting the Global Health Security Summit was an honour for Pakistan.

This conference had nothing to do with politics or artificial intelligence, it was related to the health of humanity, Murtaza Solangi added.

