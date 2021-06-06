Hosting Intl event on environment great honor for Pakistan: NA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar said on Saturday that it was a great honor for Pakistan to host the international environment conference on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He expressed these views while talking to media after planting a Kinnow tree here at the residence of MNA Karamat Khokhar.

The Speaker said, "It gives me great pleasure that today, Pakistan hosted the international event regarding environmental challenges on the occasion of World Environment Day." He said, PTI had successfully completed one billion tree tsunami project during its previous term in provincial government in KPK, while the present PTI government had initiated 10 billion Tree Tsunami project across Pakistan. These initiatives would definitely ensure a green Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar also appealed to the people to actively support the government's environmental and tree plantation drive otherwise the environmental challenges such a pollution especially in Lahore would become hard for Pakistan to cope with.

"Everybody should plant at least one tree at his home," he added.

Earlier, the Speaker also had dinner-cum-meeting with MNA Karamat Khokhar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Those attended the meeting included Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Tahir Sadiq Khan, Rahat Amanullah, and Members of Provincial Assembly-Punjab (MPAs) Malik Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar, Malik Nadeem Abbas Barra and Pakistan Bait ul Maal Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.