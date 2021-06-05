UrduPoint.com
Hosting Main World Environment Day Ceremony An Honour: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Hosting main World Environment Day ceremony an honour: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that hosting the main World Environment Day ceremony in Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was an honour for the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that hosting the main World Environment Day ceremony in Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was an honour for the country.

In a tweet, she said the purpose of observing the World Environment Day was to highlight the importance of environment protection besides creating awareness about cleanliness.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)government, with Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project' was determined to take environment-friendly practical steps.

Dr Firdous said that historic environment-friendly steps of the PTI government would be a best gift for the coming generations.

