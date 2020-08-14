UrduPoint.com
Hosting national flags, rallies held to observe Independence Day with zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioners hosted national flags to mark 74 Independence Day in their respective areas including Gwadar, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Kalat, Mastung, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and district on Friday.

A ceremony was held to celebrate Independence Day where the Additional Deputy Commissioner hosted national flag at Deputy Commissioner Office as Chief Guest. On the occasion, Levies Force personnel and Pasni presented a salute the national flag.

A rally was also organized in Gwadar to highlight the importance of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Murad Khan Kasi hosted national flags at DC office for the celebration of Independence. SSP Kachhi, Javed Iqbal Gharshin, and other officials were present on the occasion.

A national flag was hosted by Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Tufail Baloch along with Deputy Inspector General Kalat Range Agha Muhammad Yousaf at the lawn of DC Office in Khuzdar to celebrate the 74 Independence Day with fervor.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Agha Shakeel, Hindu Community's leaders, political leaders, and a large number of attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, a cake was cut regarding Independence Day by Deputy Commissioner Tufail Baloch and others and prayed for the stability and development of the country.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took out the rally which was led by BAP's leader Agha Shakeel and Sardar Aziz Umrani from the City and culminated at main chowk of the Khuzdar.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the Impedance where Day Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr.

Yasir Khan Bazai hosted a national flag at the greenery of Circuit House in Sibi.

Assistant Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gull Kakar hosted a national flag at Civic Center in Hub for celebrating Independence Day.

A rally was taken out in the name of love Pakistan from Pakistan House Sui in the supervision of Senator Mir Sarfaraz Bugti in Dera Bugti. Over 2000 vehicles participated in the rally and accumulated at the Talli Mat area after marching different routes.

QRF Levies Force held a flag march in Barkhan district for the celebration of Independence Day.

Independence Day rally was taken from Sardar Bangulzai House Quetta which was led by a former, member of the National Assembly (MNA) and ended in Mastung district after marching 40 km.

All Deputy Commissioners and leaders of different rallies highlighted the importance of freedom and sacrifices of our forefathers during their addressing in the ceremonies and participants of rallies.

They also paid rich tributes to all martyrs who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for the independence of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, various political parties and welfare organizations also took out rallies in Quetta to mark Independence Day of Pakistan to show their patriotism with the country.

Prayer leaders also tinted importance of Independence Day in respective mosques during Friday prayers and prayed for the stability of the country and freedom of occupied Kashmir after offering Friday prayers in respective areas of the province.

