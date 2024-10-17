Hosting of SCO honour for Pakistan: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for hosting the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

In a statement, the minister said that hosting of the SCO is an honour for Pakistan and a testament to its growing respect in the world.

In June 2017, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was became a member of the SCO, he said and adding that seven years later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting the SCO summit in Pakistan.

Pakistan is an active and important member of the SCO, Amir Maqam maintained.

The joint declaration issued by the SCO Summit guarantees a bright future for Pakistan, he added.

He said that proposals for sustainable development were approved at the meeting and the success of the SCO was a significant diplomatic milestone for Pakistan.

Pakistan is on the path to economic and political stability, the minister concluded.