Open Menu

Hosting Of SCO Honour For Pakistan: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Hosting of SCO honour for Pakistan: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for hosting the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

In a statement, the minister said that hosting of the SCO is an honour for Pakistan and a testament to its growing respect in the world.

In June 2017, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was became a member of the SCO, he said and adding that seven years later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting the SCO summit in Pakistan.

Pakistan is an active and important member of the SCO, Amir Maqam maintained.

The joint declaration issued by the SCO Summit guarantees a bright future for Pakistan, he added.

He said that proposals for sustainable development were approved at the meeting and the success of the SCO was a significant diplomatic milestone for Pakistan.

Pakistan is on the path to economic and political stability, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Amir Muqam June 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

6 minutes ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

6 minutes ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

4 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

6 minutes ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

7 minutes ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

7 minutes ago
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

6 minutes ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

6 minutes ago
 CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

6 minutes ago
 Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembl ..

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO ..

Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit

6 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan