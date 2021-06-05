Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Asalm Saturday said that the hosting of World Environment Day (WED) is recognition of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's green vision and green policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Asalm Saturday said that the hosting of World Environment Day (WED) is recognition of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's green vision and green policy.

Speaking at the 'Caravan Environment' event organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) here to observe the world environment day, he said that planting of trees would benefit the young generations besides reducing the effects of climate change.

He said the leaders are those who plan future of the nation but a politician can never think beyond winning the election. Being a genuine leader the Prime Minister has the planning for the next generations.

"I'm telling the opposition parties that it is not the mere conflict but it is the issue of the future of Pakistan. If you are doing politics on environment, you would be losing that kind of politics." He asked the opposition to come forward and sign the charter of environment, so no one could reverse the Imran Khan's environment friendly policies.

He said the aim of the today's event is to restore the clean environment and to revive the polluted lakes.

"We should work together to restore the eco-system of the country as it was badly effected in the past," he added.

It's pride moment for Pakistan of hosting World Environment Day, being observed annually on June 5 to encourage global awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The world leaders appreciated Prime Minister Imran's green vision and green policies and also acknowledged that Pakistan would become clean and green country.

Today the world leaders recognized the PM initiatives of 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT), National Parks, Electric Vehicles and the elimination of polythene bags.

He said that the government is planning to establish National Parks academy to provide training to youth to protect national parks. He added that the initiative would provide jobs to 15,000 youth for the protection of environment and national parks. The areas would be protected to revive the wildlife in its natural habitat and conserve the rich biodiversity of the unique ecosystem.

Speaking of the occasion, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan was committed to the Ecosystem Restoration for the benefit of the country and the world.

She said "Environmental protection has always been one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan for which projects like Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan are commendable." The Prime Minister Imran Khan has allocated such a huge budget for climate change that was never done in the history of the country, Zartaj said.

Minister said that for the first time in the country's history, practical work was being done for restoration of natural ecosystem, adding that people should play their role in improving and protecting the environment.

She said that environmental improvements were started in the country due to the environment friendly policies and initiative of the government.

She said that T20 tree bill to be introduced in Parliament soon, the student who planted 20 trees would be awarded 20 extra marks in the graduation exam.